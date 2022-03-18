1872: Gen. William Jackson Palmer, founder of Colorado Springs, created the newspaper Out West.
1873: Out West became the Weekly Gazette.
1878: The Weekly Gazette became the Daily Gazette.
1891: The Gazette moved from a two-story house on Tejon Street and Colorado Avenue to a new, four-story building at 15 E. Pikes Peak Ave.
1896-1906: The newspaper changed hands four times, beginning with Gen. Palmer’s sale to Cornelius Vanderbilt Barton, Henry Russell Wray and William McKay Barbour for $50,000 in gold. The group sold the paper to Isaac Stevens in 1900. McNeill-Babbitt Group bought the paper in 1903 and sold it to Clarence Dodge three years later. Dodge also purchased an evening paper, the Colorado Springs Telegraph.
1923: The Gazette merged with the Evening Telegraph and moved across the street to the Telegraph’s offices at 18 E. Pikes Peak Ave.
1946: Publisher Raymond C. Hoiles and his family purchased the Gazette, as well as the Evening Telegraph.
1947: Publication of the Gazette was halted for three days due to a strike by the International Typographical Union. The paper reappeared as the Gazette Telegraph, which was distributed evenings and on Sundays. The union started a rival morning newspaper called the Colorado Springs Free Press (later called The Sun).
1977: The Gazette Telegraph began a morning edition to go with its afternoon edition.
1986: Through the Oklahoma Publishing Co., the Gazette Telegraph bought the Colorado Springs Sun for $30 million — then closed it.
1987: The Gazette Telegraph discontinued its afternoon edition.
1990: Reporter Dave Curtin won the Pulitzer Prize for feature writing for his account of a family’s recovery from an explosion.
1997: The newspaper dropped the word “Telegraph” from its name, becoming The Gazette.
2003: Freedom Communications recapitalized by partnering with Blackstone Communications Partners and Providence Equity Partners.
2009: Freedom Communications filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.
2012: Massachusetts-based 2100 Trust purchased The Gazette and six other newspapers.
2012: The Anschutz Corp.’s Clarity Media Group purchased The Gazette.
2013: The Gazette relocated to its current downtown location at 30 E. Pikes Peak Ave.
2014: Under Anschutz ownership, the Gazette won its second Pulitzer Prize for national reporting on combat veterans who were discharged “other than honorably.” The Gazette also was named best newspaper in the state in 2017 and 2020, and has garnered more than 400 other press awards in recent years.
2018: The Gazette launched a yearlong series on Colorado’s mental health crisis, which was one of the worst in the country. The series won national awards and pushed the governor’s office to launch a mental health task force to address the crisis. Legislators also passed more than a dozen bills in response to the series to improve mental health care and testing.
2020: Clarity Media launched The Denver Gazette, a fully interactive digital newspaper that combines the design of a daily newspaper with video, audio, and other rich media.