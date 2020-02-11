It’s a project cloaked in love, from the small children’s hands making valentines to the mature grasp of the seniors who will receive the heart-felt cards in Friday’s Meals on Wheels lunches.
“This is awesome. I like helping people,” said 10-year-old Braylon Hairhoger, a student in Mary Bair’s fifth-grade class at Penrose Elementary.
He and classmates paired up Tuesday with kindergarten buddies to design, cut, glue and write homemade valentines for someone they don’t know, but someone who undoubtedly will appreciate the gift.
“I know what it feels like to be alone,” Braylon said sagely, adding that one of his grandmas lived to 100.
Penrose is one of 10 elementary schools in Colorado Springs School District 11 creating valentines for hundreds in the community who will receive the cards with their Friday meal delivery from Silver Key Senior Services.
Retired Army helicopter pilot and software developer Don Holliday, who tutors first-grade reading and high school math through the district’s Grandfriends program, came up with the idea.
As a veteran, he has received cards of appreciation from schoolchildren and thought, “There’s a whole generation of people that don’t get out much.” So he proposed the valentines program.
“If you get these handmade things from kids, you’ll find they’re interesting,” he said. “Some cards are really touching, and some you wonder where in the world did that come from.”
Bair wrote message suggestions on a board, such as “Be Mine,” “Bee Mine” (with a drawn honeybee), “Hope your heart is happy” and “Sending You a Hug.”
“We’re writing a message to make someone’s day better and make someone smile,” the teacher reminded students.
Braylon’s card had this poetic line: “You have people that love you even if you don’t know it.”
Lainie Mullins has been thinking about who might receive her card. She said she knows many elders do not have family around.
“I want them to feel like other people feel when they’re with their families,” the 10-year-old said.
Students signed their cards with their names and ages. The cards will be delivered to Silver Key Senior Services on Wednesday for Friday’s drop-off to as many as 300 homes, said Megan Buckner, spokeswoman for Silver Key.
The multigenerational project teaches children about philanthropy and volunteering, she said.
“It’s a way for them to get involved and understand about contributing to a bigger cause,” she said. “And the cards help our seniors with social isolation and make them feel connected.
“It puts a smile on their face knowing there are people out there who care.”
Penrose Elementary, off Nonchalant Circle in the Village Seven neighborhood, is conducting a schoolwide kindness campaign this year, and such projects are helping spread the love, said kindergarten teacher Karen Evers.
“The kindergartners learn it’s more than themselves — there’s a community out there,” she said.
Added Bair: “It’s helping raise the kids’ capacity for empathy and social awareness.”
Ten-year-old Mark Perez was happy he gets to make a senior he doesn’t know feel better.
“Valentine’s Day is nice to get your heart to think better — to think that you’re not by yourself,” he said.