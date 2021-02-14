A Valentine’s Day freeze pushed the Colorado Springs area within reach of record-cold temperatures Sunday with no immediate relief in sight.
As of noon, the temperature was about -6, one degree above the coldest day on record, set in 1995. Whether Colorado Springs broke the mark during the early hours of Sunday will become clear this afternoon when official totals are reported, said Kyle Mozley, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
Today’s high is expected to be 1 degree. If the forecast holds, that beat the record low maximum for the day, set in 1985 at 5 degrees.
Monday could also make history, with an expected low of -12. The previous low for the day was set at -8 in 1985.
The extreme cold — accompanied by a dusting of snow — swept into Colorado from the north last last week, part of a high-pressure system on the move through Utah and into New Mexico and Texas, fueled by a cold easterly wind, Mozley said.
“Tonight will definitely be the coldest,” Mozley said.
The cold snap led El Paso County health officials to cancel a mass-vaccination planned for the Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs. Those pre-registered to receive their vaccines were automatically enrolled to receive their first dose on Feb. 20 instead. The event went off without a hitch on Saturday, but continued cold temperatures were deemed too extreme for an encore.
Temperatures in the 20s and 30s are expected to return Tuesday and Wednesday ahead of a warming period that will push the weekend into the 40s.