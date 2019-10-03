A group of friendly Canadian hikers accidentally prompted search and rescue operations on a 14,265-foot mountain near Breckenridge this week.
According to the Summit County Rescue Group, three teams of six rescuers hit the trail with rope gear after receiving a report from another hiker who spotted two men waving and yelling from about a half-mile away. It appeared the distressed hiking party “cliffed out” on the north ridge of Quandary Peak, a Colorado fourteener just outside Breckenridge.
After hearing from other hikers descending the east trail, rescue teams eventually figured out the cheerful wave coming from the Canadians was mistaken for a signal of distress. It turns out the friendly hikers were just saying hello.
Despite the cost and effort involved with launching a search effort, Summit County Rescue Group was relieved that no one was in danger.