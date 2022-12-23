Today’s Gazette print edition delivery is being impacted by the subzero temperatures and hazardous road conditions. Most side roads and neighborhood streets remain snow and ice covered. As a result, we will again allow our carriers, who are independent contractors, and staff ALL DAY to complete deliveries.
The safety of our contractors and staff are our primary concern and we appreciate your patience during this extreme weather event.
Remember, as a subscriber you have full digital access to include access to the Gazette’s Digital E-edition which is an exact replica of the print edition. You can access the E Edition by clicking here: https://daily.gazette.com/
Thank you for your patience and understanding.