There's a chance of showers and thunderstorms in Colorado Springs today, along with winds up to 10 mph.
Today is expected to be mostly cloudy, but the weekend will see sunny conditions.
South central and southeast Colorado could get quarter size hail and marginally severe storms this evening, with winds up to 60 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
During the day, those areas may get locally heavy rain and burn scar flash flooding.
Widespread showers and thunderstorms expected for Your Friday. Flash flooding is possible if a thunderstorm develops over a burn scar. #COwx #COFlood #COFire #Colorado pic.twitter.com/wQnH6AEJwI— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) August 3, 2018