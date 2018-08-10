GazetteSlate.jpg

8:02 a.m.

A crash on westbound Dublin Boulevard east of North Powers Boulevard has closed all westbound lanes of Dublin at Tutt Boulevard.

The left lane of northbound Interstate 25 at Plum Creek Parkway is blocked by a crash. Expect heavy delays.

