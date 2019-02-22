Roundup of Friday's traffic and road conditions around Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak region.
8:35 a.m.
The left and center lanes of northbound Academy Boulevard will be closed at Airport Road for street work between 9 a.m. and at least 11 a.m.
--
6:53 a.m.
A crash is blocking lanes of Uintah and El Paso streets. Detour to Prospect Street, then San Miguel Street and to Corona Street.
A crash is blocking the left turn lane of westbound Lake Avenue east of Southgate.
U.S. 160 at Wolf Creek Pass will be closed for avalanche mitigation.
U.S. 550 will be closed between mile marker 49.6 and 70.1 between Durango and Silverton because of adverse conditions. No estimated reopen time.