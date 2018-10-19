traffic 101918
The left lane of southbound I-25 at North Nevada Avenue/Rockrimmon Boulevard, mile marker 147.5, is blocked by a crash.
Roundup of traffic and road conditions Friday around Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak region.

10:05 a.m.

The crash on southbound I-25 has cleared. Traffic is back to its normal flow.

--

8:12 a.m.

The left lane of southbound I-25 at North Nevada Avenue/Rockrimmon Boulevard, mile marker 147.5, is blocked by a crash. The crash has created significant backups.

--

7:06 a.m.

The right shoulder of northbound Interstate 25 between Fontanero and Fillmore streets is blocked by a pair of vehicles.

--

6:41 a.m.

A crash has been reported on Colorado Avenue at Columbia Road in the No Man's Land construction zone near the Westside. Use U.S. 24 as an alternative route.

