Roundup of traffic and road conditions Friday around Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak region.
10:05 a.m.
The crash on southbound I-25 has cleared. Traffic is back to its normal flow.
--
8:12 a.m.
The left lane of southbound I-25 at North Nevada Avenue/Rockrimmon Boulevard, mile marker 147.5, is blocked by a crash. The crash has created significant backups.
--
7:06 a.m.
The right shoulder of northbound Interstate 25 between Fontanero and Fillmore streets is blocked by a pair of vehicles.
--
6:41 a.m.
A crash has been reported on Colorado Avenue at Columbia Road in the No Man's Land construction zone near the Westside. Use U.S. 24 as an alternative route.