Roundup of traffic and road conditions Friday around Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak region.
7:57 p.m.
All southbound lanes of I-25 are open following earlier crash. Expect delays from heavy traffic.
8:07 p.m.
Southbound I-25 at mile marker 158 - Baptist Road - is closed. Traffic is being re-routed on to Baptist Road and back onto southbound I-25.
--
7:31 p.m.
Southbound I-25 at Fillmore Street is down to one lane for a traffic accident. Only the left lane is open. Expect delays.
--
6:15 p.m.
A rollover accident has been reported on the northbound lanes of Interstate 25, just south of Baptist Road. Road blockage is unknown, but drivers should watch for emergency vehicles.
--
3:25 p.m.
A car accident is blocking the intersection of northbound Meridian Road and Woodmen Hills Road. Falcon Fire Department personnel are advising drivers to avoid area.
--
11:02 a.m.
A crash has been reported on Marksheffel Road at the east gate of Peterson Air Force base.