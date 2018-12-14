Roundup of traffic and road conditions Friday around Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak region.

7:57 p.m.

All southbound lanes of I-25 are open following earlier crash. Expect delays from heavy traffic.

8:07 p.m.

Southbound I-25 at mile marker 158 - Baptist Road - is closed. Traffic is being re-routed on to Baptist Road and back onto southbound I-25.

--

7:31 p.m.

Southbound I-25 at Fillmore Street is down to one lane for a traffic accident. Only the left lane is open. Expect delays.

--

6:15 p.m.

A rollover accident has been reported on the northbound lanes of Interstate 25, just south of Baptist Road. Road blockage is unknown, but drivers should watch for emergency vehicles.

--

3:25 p.m.

A car accident is blocking the intersection of northbound Meridian Road and Woodmen Hills Road. Falcon Fire Department personnel are advising drivers to avoid area.

--

11:02 a.m.

A crash has been reported on Marksheffel Road at the east gate of Peterson Air Force base.

