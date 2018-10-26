Roundup of traffic and road conditions Friday around Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak region.
9:23 a.m.
A rollover crash is blocking the right shoulder of southbound I-25 at mile marker 134, south of South Academy Boulevard.
8:09 a.m.
The crash and debris on westbound MLK Bypass has been removed. All lanes are open.
--
7:50 a.m.
The crash on Woodmen at Duryea has been cleared.
--
7:22 a.m.
The disabled vehicle on Motor Way has been removed.
--
7:10 a.m.
Police activity is blocking the right through lane on Woodmen Road at Duryea and the right turn lane from eastbound Woodmen Road to southbound Duryea.
The right lane of eastbound Motor Way between Tejon Street and Nevada Avenue is blocked by a disabled vehicle.
--
6:54 a.m.
The right lane of the MLK Bypass between Union Boulevard and Interstate 25, Colorado Springs Traffic tweeted.