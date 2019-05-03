Roundup of Thursday's traffic and road conditions around Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak region.
12:42 p.m.
The right lane of northbound I-25 1 mile north of Tomah Road is blocked by a crash.
--
12:27 p.m.
A crash is block the intersection of Hancock and Las Vegas Avenue.
--
8:14 a.m.
All lanes of northbound I-25 are clear. Crash moved to the shoulder.
--
7:58 a.m.
All lanes of northbound Interstate 25 are closed at exit 140.
--
7:49 a.m.
The left three lanes of northbound Interstate 25 between Colorado 115 and U.S. 24, exits 140 and 141, are blocked by a crash. Merge right and use slower speeds.