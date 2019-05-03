Roundup of Thursday's traffic and road conditions around Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak region.

Click here for our Colorado Springs traffic map.

12:42 p.m.

The right lane of northbound I-25 1 mile north of Tomah Road is blocked by a crash.

--  

12:27 p.m.

A crash is block the intersection of Hancock and Las Vegas Avenue.

-- 

8:14 a.m.

All lanes of northbound I-25 are clear. Crash moved to the shoulder.

--

7:58 a.m.

All lanes of northbound Interstate 25 are closed at exit 140.

--

7:49 a.m.

The left three lanes of northbound Interstate 25 between Colorado 115 and U.S. 24, exits 140 and 141, are blocked by a crash. Merge right and use slower speeds.

Twitter: @lizmforster

Phone: 636-0193

Tags

Liz Forster is a general assignment reporter with a focus on environment and public safety. She is a Colorado College graduate, avid hiker and skier, and sweet potato enthusiast. Liz joined The Gazette in June 2017.

Load comments