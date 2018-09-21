Roundup of traffic and road conditions around Colorado Springs on Friday.
UPDATE 8:44 A.M.
Crash has been removed on North Academy Boulevard near Voyager Parkway, Colorado Springs Traffic tweeted.
UPDATE 8:21 A.M.
All lanes of eastbound Austin Bluffs Parkway are open following earlier crash at near Meadow Lane, Colorado Springs Traffic tweeted.
UPDATE 7:36 A.M.
The right and center lanes just before the exit for northbound I-25 are blocked on North Academy Boulevard, north of Voyager Parkway, Colorado Springs Traffic tweeted.
UPDATE 7:16 A.M.
A crash on eastbound Airport Road, west of South Powers Boulevard, has been reported. Unknown lane blockage at this time, Colorado Springs Traffic tweeted.
UPDATE 7:15 A.M.
A crash involving a motorcycle is blocking the left lane on Austin Bluffs Parkway near Meadow Lane, Colorado Springs Traffic tweeted.