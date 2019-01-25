Work starts soon on widening of I-25 'Gap' south of Denver (copy)
Looking north toward Castle Rock, heavy traffic moves along Interstate 25 in December 2016. 

 The Gazette file
1:35 p.m.

A multi-vehicle crash is blocking the left lane of northbound I-25 between exit 161, CO 105 and exit 163, County Line Road. Expect delays.

12:53 p.m.

One lane of both northbound and southbound Interstate 25 between Castle Rock and Greenland will be closed between 1 and 3 p.m. Friday for emergency pothole repairs. Expect delays.

8:30 a.m.

A disabled truck is block all westbound lands of Fillmore at Nevada.

8:21 a.m.

A pedestrian was hit on Colorado Avenue at 22nd Street. Unknown blockages.

8:01 a.m.

The crash on I-25 at Mesa Ridge has been moved to the right shoulder. All lanes are clear.

7:45 a.m.

A crash is blocking northbound Interstate 25 between exit 132, Mesa Ridge Parkway, and exit 135, South Academy Bouleveard, the Colorado Department of Transportation tweeted.

 
 
 
 

