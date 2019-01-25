1:35 p.m.
A multi-vehicle crash is blocking the left lane of northbound I-25 between exit 161, CO 105 and exit 163, County Line Road. Expect delays.
--
12:53 p.m.
One lane of both northbound and southbound Interstate 25 between Castle Rock and Greenland will be closed between 1 and 3 p.m. Friday for emergency pothole repairs. Expect delays.
--
8:30 a.m.
A disabled truck is block all westbound lands of Fillmore at Nevada.
--
8:21 a.m.
A pedestrian was hit on Colorado Avenue at 22nd Street. Unknown blockages.
--
8:01 a.m.
The crash on I-25 at Mesa Ridge has been moved to the right shoulder. All lanes are clear.
--
7:45 a.m.
A crash is blocking northbound Interstate 25 between exit 132, Mesa Ridge Parkway, and exit 135, South Academy Bouleveard, the Colorado Department of Transportation tweeted.