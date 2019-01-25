Roundup of Friday's traffic and road conditions around Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak region.
7:40 p.m.
All lanes of northbound Interstate 25 have reopened after they were blocked near the Tomah Road exit due a crash, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.
5:10 p.m.
All lanes of northbound Interstate 25 are blocked near the Tomah Road exit after a crash, according to CDOT. Commuters are advised to take Colorado 83 or 105 as alternate routes.
Click here for updates around the state from CDOT.
Click here for Colorado Springs updates on The Gazette's interactive map.
1:35 p.m.
A multi-vehicle crash is blocking the left lane of northbound I-25 between exit 161, CO 105 and exit 163, County Line Road. Expect delays.
12:53 p.m.
One lane of both northbound and southbound Interstate 25 between Castle Rock and Greenland will be closed between 1 and 3 p.m. Friday for emergency pothole repairs. Expect delays.
8:30 a.m.
A disabled truck is block all westbound lands of Fillmore at Nevada.
8:21 a.m.
A pedestrian was hit on Colorado Avenue at 22nd Street. Unknown blockages.
8:01 a.m.
The crash on I-25 at Mesa Ridge has been moved to the right shoulder. All lanes are clear.
7:45 a.m.
A crash is blocking northbound Interstate 25 between exit 132, Mesa Ridge Parkway, and exit 135, South Academy Boulevard, the Colorado Department of Transportation tweeted.