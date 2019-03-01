Roundup of Friday's traffic and road conditions around Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak region.
10:34 a.m.
The southbound lanes of I-25 at Fillmore are clear.
--
10:14 a.m.
The crash blocking northbound I-25 on Monument Hill has been cleared.
--
10:09 a.m.
One person is dead after multiple accidents closed eastbound I-70 Friday morning, the Post Independent reported. Lanes of I-70 are open with delays on Vail Pass.
--
9:59 a.m.
A crash on southbound I-25 at Fillmore Street is blocking the right lane.
--
9:55 a.m.
A crash is blocking the right lane of northbound Interstate 25 near mile marker 162 on Monument Hill, Colorado Springs Traffic tweeted.
--
7:45 a.m.
Eastbound Interstate 70 is closed near Avon due to a serious crash with multiple injuries, Colorado State Patrol tweeted.
Alternate route is U.S. 6.