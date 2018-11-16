Roundup of traffic and road conditions Friday around Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak region.
8:27 a.m.
A crash on northbound I-25 north of Tejon Street is blocking the left lane.
--
8:00 a.m.
A crash on northbound Interstate 25 at South Nevada is blocking the left shoulder. Traffic is slowing.
A crash is blocking the left turn lane to northbound 8th Street west of eastbound Cimarron.
--
7:58 a.m.
One lane of westbound and one lane of eastbound Constitution is open at Sussex. Alternate routes are still advised, police tweeted.
--
6:51 a.m.
The right shoulder of northbound Interstate 25 at Fontanero, exit 144, is blocked by a crash. Traffic reportedly slowing, Colorado Springs Traffic Network tweeted.
The crash on Constitution and Academy is reportedly a hit-and-run involving a bicyclist. The westbound lanes of Constitution between Sussex and Academy and the eastbound Lanes at Chelton are expected to be closed for one to two hours. The bicyclist sustained nonlife-threatening injuries, and the driver has not been found.
--
6:08 a.m.
Lanes of Constitution Avenue west of Academy Boulevard are closed due to a crash involving a pedestrian at Sussex Lane, KOAA reported.