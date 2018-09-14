Roundup of traffic and road conditions Friday around Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak region.
UPDATE 9:21 A.M.
A crash is blocking the right lane on eastbound US-24 just west of 31st Street, Colorado Springs Traffic tweeted.
--
UPDATE 8:15 A.M.
A crash is blocking traffic through the intersection of North Academy and Dublin boulevards, Colorado Springs Traffic tweeted.
--
UPDATE 7:46 A.M.
Colorado Springs Utilities reported a water main break at North Academy Boulevard and Flintridge Drive. Traffic is reduced to one lane on southbound Academy Boulevard from Flintridge Drive to Meadowland Boulevard.
Alternate routes are recommended through West Montebello Drive.
--
UPDATE 7:15 A.M.
A crash is reported north of Templeton Gap Road on northbound Union Boulevard, blocking the right lane, Colorado Springs Traffic tweeted.