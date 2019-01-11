8:41 a.m.
Colorado Springs is on Accident Alert Status.
North Colorado 67 has reopened. Traction law now in effect for North Colorado 67 and U.S. 24 in Woodland Park.
--
8:39 a.m.
All lanes of Woodmen Road are open following a crash.
--
8:30 a.m.
North Colorado 67 in Woodland Park just north of U.S. 24 is closed due to a semi-truck stuck in the snow. Use Midland as an alternate route.
--
7:54 a.m.
The crash on northbound I-25 at the South Nevada exit has been removed.
--
6:59 a.m.
Westbound Woodmen Road west of Austin Bluffs Parkway will be closed for the coming hours due to an injury crash, Colorado Springs police tweeted.
WB Woodmen is closed at Austin Bluffs; will be extended closure for investigation and cleanup. https://t.co/ENGbkvutPQ— CSPD Communications (@CSPDComCenter) January 11, 2019
--
6:52 a.m.
Traffic is snarled by a crash blocking the left lane of northbound Interstate 25 just south of the Nevada Avenue/Tejon Street exit.