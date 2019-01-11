I-25
8:41 a.m.

Colorado Springs is on Accident Alert Status.

North Colorado 67 has reopened. Traction law now in effect for North Colorado 67 and U.S. 24 in Woodland Park.

--

8:39 a.m.

All lanes of Woodmen Road are open following a crash.

--

8:30 a.m.

North Colorado 67 in Woodland Park just north of U.S. 24 is closed due to a semi-truck stuck in the snow. Use Midland as an alternate route.

--

7:54 a.m.

The crash on northbound I-25 at the South Nevada exit has been removed.

--

6:59 a.m.

Westbound Woodmen Road west of Austin Bluffs Parkway will be closed for the coming hours due to an injury crash, Colorado Springs police tweeted.

--

6:52 a.m.

Traffic is snarled by a crash blocking the left lane of northbound Interstate 25 just south of the Nevada Avenue/Tejon Street exit.

