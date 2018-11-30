Roundup of traffic and road conditions Friday around Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak region.
8:17 a.m.
Southbound I-25 is closed at Briargate to remove a truck involved in a crash. Exit at Interquest to avoid major delays.
==
8:11 a.m.
The crash on southbound I-25 south of Rockrimmon has been removed.
--
8:06 a.m.
A crash is blocking the left and right lanes of southbound I-25 at Briargate Parkway, mile marker 152.
--
7:30 a.m.
A crash has been reported on Airport and Chelton roads. Unknown blockages.
The left through lane of eastbound U.S. 24 west of 21st Street is blocked by a crash.
--
7:25 a.m.
The right lane of southbound I-25 south of Rockrimmon is still blocked. The car is being loaded onto a tow truck, so all lanes should be open between 7:30 a.m. and 7:45 a.m.
--
6:10 a.m.
A rollover crash has been reported on southbound Interstate 25 just south of Rockrimmon Boulevard, mile marker 148. The right and center lanes are closed, and debris is spread across the interstate, according to scanner traffic.
The intersection of South Tejon Street and East Rio Grande Street will be closed for construction until 7 a.m.