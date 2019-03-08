2:54 p.m.
The right lane of southbound Academy and all lanes of Lehman west of Academy are blocked by a crash.
--
10:14 a.m.
All lanes of Platte and Union are open.
--
9:50 a.m.
All lanes of northbound Union and eastbound Platte are open. Southbound Union and westbound Platte remained closed.
--
8:01 a.m.
The cars blocking the left lane of Interstate 25 south of South Academy has been moved to the shoulder.
--
7:45 a.m.
A crash is blocking the left lane of northbound Interstate 25 south of South Academy Boulevard.
--
7:13 a.m.
A pedestrian was hit at Academy Boulevard and Galley Road. Unknown blockages.
--
6:17 a.m.
All lanes of Union, westbound Platte and the left lane and left turn lanes of eastbound Platte are closed for crash cleanup.
Update, crash Platte and Union, SB Union must detour at Boulder, WB Platte must detour at Bonfoy, NB Union must detour onto EB Platte, EB Platte must continue EB Platte or on SB Union.— Colo Spgs Traffic (@CSTMC) March 8, 2019
--
6:03 a.m.
The intersection of East Platte Avenue and Union Boulevard is expected to be closed for several hours for a crash involving a concrete pump truck, the Colorado Springs Fire Department tweeted.
One person was extricated. Unknown injuries.