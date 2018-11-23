11:03 a.m.
The crash on I-25 at Monument Hill has been moved to the right shoulder.
--
10:49 a.m.
The left lane of southbound I-25 on Monument Hill, mile marker 162, is blocked by a crash.
--
10:15 a.m.
A high wind advisory was issued for all high profile vehicles traveling on Interstate 25 between Aguilar and Walsenburg, exit 34 and 71, the Colorado Department of Transportation tweeted.
The National Weather Service recorded 21 mph winds and 28 mph gusts just before 10 a.m. at the Perry Stokes Airport north of Trinidad.
Winds are expected to continue to speed up throughout the day, with potential for gusts up to 40 mph.