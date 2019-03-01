crash
Photo courtesy of the Colorado State Patrol.
Roundup of Friday's traffic and road conditions around Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak region.

12:06 a.m.

A high wind advisory was issued for I-25 in both directions between Rancho Colorado Boulevard in Midway and Apache, mile markers 119 and 67, the Colorado Department of Transportation tweeted. High and light-profile vehicles are advised to use slower speeds.

--

10:34 a.m.

The southbound lanes of I-25 at Fillmore are clear.

--

10:14 a.m.

The crash blocking northbound I-25 on Monument Hill has been cleared.

--

10:09 a.m.

One person is dead after multiple accidents closed eastbound I-70 Friday morning, the Post Independent reported. Lanes of I-70 are open with delays on Vail Pass.

--

9:59 a.m.

A crash on southbound I-25 at Fillmore Street is blocking the right lane.

--

9:55 a.m.

A crash is blocking the right lane of northbound Interstate 25 near mile marker 162 on Monument Hill, Colorado Springs Traffic tweeted.

--

7:45 a.m.

Eastbound Interstate 70 is closed near Avon due to a serious crash with multiple injuries, Colorado State Patrol tweeted.

Alternate route is U.S. 6.

