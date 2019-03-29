Roundup of Friday's traffic and road conditions around Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak region.
8:59 p.m.
Weather is believed to be a factor in a 9-car pileup on southbound I-25 under the MLK Bypass. The crash was reported at 7:15 p.m., according to Colorado Springs police. No injuries have been reported and police are working to clear the roadway.
The Interstate is open between Circle Drive and Nevada Avenue, but several lanes remained blocked.
8:40 p.m.
The Colorado Springs Police Department has gone on accident alert status "due to deteriorating road and weather conditions," meaning drivers involved in fender-benders are to exchange information and file a report later.
-
7:46 p.m.
Northbound I-25 is closed between Martin Luther King Jr. Bypass (exit 139) and Lake Avenue/Circle Drive (exit 138) due to heavy hail, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.
Hail accumulation on I-25 in Colorado Springs #cowx pic.twitter.com/jfmRSZYa5F— Doug Hays (@doughays) March 30, 2019
-
10:47 a.m.
The crash on northbound I-25 at Monument Hill has been moved out of traffic.
-
10:42 a.m.
A crash on northbound Interstate 25, near Monument Hill, is blocking the left lane.
-
8:28 a.m.
The box truck has been cleared from traffic on the Bijou Street bridge, west of downtown.
-
8:08 a.m.
A stalled box truck is blocking the center lane of Bijou Street, west of downtown on the bridge over Interstate 25.
-
6:58 a.m.
A crash on westbound Fountain Boulevard, east of Academy Boulevard, is causing traffic delays. The right lane of Fountain is blocked.