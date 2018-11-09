Roundup of traffic and road conditions Friday around Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak region.
8:50 a.m.
The left shoulder of northbound Powers Boulevard south of CO 83/Interquest Parkway is blocked by a crash.
8:31 a.m.
Crash on Hancock Expressway and South Union Boulevard. Unknown blockages.
8:10 a.m.
Galley Road is now closed in both directions at Powers for a head-on crash.
7:37 a.m.
A crash has been reported at Stetson Hills Boulevard and Antelope Ridge. Unknown blockages.
7:24 a.m.
Westbound Galley Road is closed at Powers Boulevard due to a head-on crash, the Cimarron Hills Fire Department tweeted. Multiple people are injured.