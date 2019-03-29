Gazette logo

Roundup of Friday's traffic and road conditions around Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak region.

10:47 a.m.

The crash on northbound I-25 at Monument Hill has been moved out of traffic.

10:42 a.m.

A crash on northbound Interstate 25, near Monument Hill, is blocking the left lane.

8:28 a.m.

The box truck has been cleared from traffic on the Bijou Street bridge, west of downtown.

8:08 a.m.

A stalled box truck is blocking the center lane of Bijou Street, west of downtown on the bridge over Interstate 25.

6:58 a.m.

A crash on westbound Fountain Boulevard, east of Academy Boulevard, is causing traffic delays. The right lane of Fountain is blocked.

636-4809

@leslie_m_james

Tags

Load comments