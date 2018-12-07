GazetteSlate.jpg

2:32 p.m.

Two crashes have been reported on I-25 south of Colorado Springs. The first is near Pikes Peak International Raceway, but lane blockages have not yet been reported. The second is blocking the right northbound lane 

8:35 a.m.

A pedestrian was hit by a car at Bijou and Cascade. Unknown blockages.

8:10 a.m.

Southbound I-25 is closed between Exit 181 (Plum Creek Parkway) and Exit 174 (Tomah Road) because of a crash.

7:34 a.m.

The crash on I-25 at County Line Road has been removed from traffic. All lanes are now open.

7:31 a.m.

The crash at Highway 24 at Meridian has been removed from traffic. All lanes are now open.

7:30 a.m.

One lane of northbound I-25 at Exit 195 is blocked due to a crash. Expect delays.

6:45 a.m.

A crash is blocking traffic on Highway 24 at Meridian Road. Drivers are experiencing delays in both directions.

6:03 a.m.

All southbound lanes of Academy Boulevard from Palmer Park Boulevard to East San Miguel Street are closed due to a water main break.

All northbound lanes are open.

Detour is Palmer Park west to Chelton Road, south on Chelton and east on Marion Drive/San Miguel.

Crews have been trying to repair the rupture for at least three hours.

