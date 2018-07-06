Roundup of traffic and road conditions around Colorado Springs on Friday.
11:54 a.m.
Colorado Springs police reported a crash along westbound Bijou Street at Academy Boulevard. It is not known what lanes are blocked.
11:38 a.m.
A crash was reported along southbound Powers Boulevard, north of South Carefree Circle. Vehicles are not blocking traffic on the right shoulder.
9:06 a.m.
Colorado Springs police reported a crash at Lake Avenue and South Nevada Avenue. It is unknown what lanes are blocked.
8:02 a.m.
Colorado Springs police reported a crash at Drennan Road and Marksheffel Boulevard. It is not known what lanes are blocked.