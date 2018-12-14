Roundup of traffic and road conditions Friday around Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak region.
6:15 p.m.
A rollover accident has been reported on the northbound lanes of Interstate 25, just south of Baptist Road. Road blockage is unknown, but drivers should watch for emergency vehicles.
--
3:25 p.m.
A car accident is blocking the intersection of northbound Meridian Road and Woodmen Hills Road. Falcon Fire Department personnel are advising drivers to avoid area.
--
11:02 a.m.
A crash has been reported on Marksheffel Road at the east gate of Peterson Air Force base.