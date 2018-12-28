I-25 crash 122818
The Colorado Department of Transportation traffic camera 1.8 miles north of Tomah Road shows heavy backups in the northbound lane around 12:20. Image courtesy CDOT.
1:04 p.m.

The crash on northbound I-25 north of Tomah Road has been cleared.

--

12:15 p.m.

A crash is blocking the right lane of northbound I-25 north of Tomah Road.

--

11:24 a.m.

A crash has been reported on U.S. 50 on the overpass between Malibu Boulevard and Colorado 115, the Colorado Department of Transportation tweeted. Watch for emergency vehicles.

--

8:34 a.m.

A car is in the embankment on the entrance ramp from westbound Briargate Parkway to southbound Interstate 25 after crashing into a light pole. The car and lightpole are not blocking traffic, but there are exposed wires, according to scanner traffic.

