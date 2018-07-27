Traffic and road conditions Friday around Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak region.

1:10 p.m.

A crash has been reported at Circle and Monterey. Lane blockage is unknown. 

--

11:14 a.m.

The left lane is blocked following a crash on eastbound Garden of the Gods west of I-25.

--

10:12 a.m.

Traffic is blocked on northbound Marksheffel after a crash on Marksheffel and Space Village. 

--

8:23 a.m.

The right exit lane to eastbound Woodmen is closed for road work. The crash on Vickers and Union has been cleared from lanes. 

8:10 a.m.

A crash has been reported on westbound Vickers east of Union. Lane blockage is unknown. 

--

8:08 a.m.

Lanes are reopened after a crash on I-25 at north Nevada.

--

7:55 a.m.

The center lane is blocked after a crash on southbound Interstate 25 at north Nevada. 

