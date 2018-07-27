Traffic and road conditions Friday around Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak region.
1:10 p.m.
A crash has been reported at Circle and Monterey. Lane blockage is unknown.
--
11:14 a.m.
The left lane is blocked following a crash on eastbound Garden of the Gods west of I-25.
--
10:12 a.m.
Traffic is blocked on northbound Marksheffel after a crash on Marksheffel and Space Village.
--
8:23 a.m.
The right exit lane to eastbound Woodmen is closed for road work. The crash on Vickers and Union has been cleared from lanes.
8:10 a.m.
A crash has been reported on westbound Vickers east of Union. Lane blockage is unknown.
--
8:08 a.m.
Lanes are reopened after a crash on I-25 at north Nevada.
--
7:55 a.m.
The center lane is blocked after a crash on southbound Interstate 25 at north Nevada.