Traffic and road conditions Friday around Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak region.

11:37 a.m.

A crash on eastbound Woodmen under I-25 has been moved out of traffic to the right shoulder. 

--

11:36 a.m.

A crash has been reported on southbound Academy north of Hancock. Lane blockage is unknown.

--

11:27 a.m.

The left turn lane to northbound I-25 is blocked following a crash on eastbound Woodmen under I-25.

--

10:47 a.m.

A crash on I-25 northbound at Monument has backups stretching 2 miles to the south, according to Gazette news partner KKTV. 

--

10:14 a.m.

The left lane is blocked following a crash on northbound Interstate 25 at MM161.

--

9:54 a.m.

Southbound lanes on Academy are all open now.

--

8:36 a.m.

A crash has been reported on southbound Jannie. Lane blockage is unknown. 

Tags

Business Intern

Business Intern