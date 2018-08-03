Traffic and road conditions Friday around Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak region.
11:37 a.m.
A crash on eastbound Woodmen under I-25 has been moved out of traffic to the right shoulder.
--
11:36 a.m.
A crash has been reported on southbound Academy north of Hancock. Lane blockage is unknown.
--
11:27 a.m.
The left turn lane to northbound I-25 is blocked following a crash on eastbound Woodmen under I-25.
--
10:47 a.m.
A crash on I-25 northbound at Monument has backups stretching 2 miles to the south, according to Gazette news partner KKTV.
--
10:14 a.m.
The left lane is blocked following a crash on northbound Interstate 25 at MM161.
--
9:54 a.m.
Southbound lanes on Academy are all open now.
--
8:36 a.m.
A crash has been reported on southbound Jannie. Lane blockage is unknown.