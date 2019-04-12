Roundup of Friday's traffic and road conditions around Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak region.
1:36 P.M.
A crash is blocking all through lanes of eastbound Galley west of Powers and the right through lane of southbound Powers.
--
1:27 p.m.
A crash is blocking the right lane of southbound Interstate 25 in 'the Gap' between exits 181, Plum Creek Parkway, and 174, Tomah Road.
--
7:22 a.m.
A car rolled into a creek bed off eastbound U.S. 24 at mile marker 299 near Manitou Springs, Colorado State Patrol said. The driver was transported to Memorial Central with unknown injuries.
The occupants of the other car involved in the crash were uninjured.
--
6:43 a.m.
A crash has been reported at Centennial Boulevard and Silent Rain Drive. Unknown blockages.
