crash
Caption +

A truck rammed into a cable rail on northbound Interstate 25 at mile marker 176. Photo courtesy of Colorado State Patrol.
Show MoreShow Less

Roundup of Friday's traffic and road conditions around Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak region.

8:34 a.m.

A crash is blocking the northbound lanes of Interstate 25 between Tomah Road and Plum Creek Parkway, exit 174 and 181. Long backups and delays likely.

7:25 a.m.

A crash is blocking Powers Boulevard over Old Ranch Road.

--

7:17 a.m.

A rollover crash has been reported on U.S. 24 at mile marker 328 between Elbert and Peyton highways.

A crash has been reported at Powers Boulevard and Briargate Parkway. Unknown blockages.

A crash has been reported at southbound Hancock and Jet Wing Drive. Unknown blockages.

--

7:10 a.m.

Several vehicles are involved in a crash on southbound Powers Boulevard and Colorado 83. Be advised of icy conditions.

Twitter: @lizmforster

Phone: 636-0193

Tags

Liz Forster is a general assignment reporter with a focus on environment and public safety. She is a Colorado College graduate, avid hiker and skier, and sweet potato enthusiast. Liz joined The Gazette in June 2017.

Load comments