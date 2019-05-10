Roundup of Friday's traffic and road conditions around Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak region.
8:34 a.m.
A crash is blocking the northbound lanes of Interstate 25 between Tomah Road and Plum Creek Parkway, exit 174 and 181. Long backups and delays likely.
Per CSPD, drivers reporting many intersection on northeast part of the city with heavy fog and traffic signal cycling issues mostly for green turn arrows with limited green turn time. This is likely due to detection issues in the fog.— Colo Spgs Traffic (@CSTMC) May 10, 2019
7:25 a.m.
A crash is blocking Powers Boulevard over Old Ranch Road.
--
7:17 a.m.
A rollover crash has been reported on U.S. 24 at mile marker 328 between Elbert and Peyton highways.
A crash has been reported at Powers Boulevard and Briargate Parkway. Unknown blockages.
A crash has been reported at southbound Hancock and Jet Wing Drive. Unknown blockages.
--
7:10 a.m.
Several vehicles are involved in a crash on southbound Powers Boulevard and Colorado 83. Be advised of icy conditions.