11:22 a.m.
Two lanes of southbound Interstate 25 after Northgate Boulevard are blocked by a crash. Stop-and-go traffic back to County Line Road, Total Traffic Network Colorado Springs reported.
Twitter: @lizmforster
Phone: 636-0193