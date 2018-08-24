GazetteSlate.jpg

11:22 a.m.

Two lanes of southbound Interstate 25 after Northgate Boulevard are blocked by a crash. Stop-and-go traffic back to County Line Road, Total Traffic Network Colorado Springs reported.

