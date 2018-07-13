Roundup of road closures and traffic conditions in Colorado Springs Friday.

1:56 p.m.

Vehicles in a crash along northbound Interstate 25 at Uintah Street are on the left shoulder. The crash is not blocking traffic.

--

1:45 p.m.

The crash at northbound Academy Boulevard south of North Carefree Avenue has been moved out of traffic.

--

1:41 p.m.

A vehicle crashed into a building along southbound Cascade Avenue north of Colorado Avenue. It is not not known what lanes are blocked.

--

1:35 p.m.

Colorado State Patrol is reporting a crash along Interstate 25 at mile marker 161. Vehicles in the crash have been moved to the right shoulder, and all lanes are open.

--

1:34 p.m.

A crash along northbound Academy Boulevard south of North Carefree Avenue is blocking the right lane.

--

12:56 p.m.

Vehicles in the crash along westbound North Carefree Avenue west of Tutt Boulevard are in the right turn lane. The right through lane has reopened.

--

12:54 p.m.

The crash along southbound Powers Boulevard and Constitution Avenue has been removed from traffic. 

--

12:43 p.m.

A crash is blocking traffic along southbound Academy Boulevard south of Galley Road.

--

12:42 p.m.

A crash along southbound Powers Boulevard and Constitution Avenue is blocking the right turn lane onto westbound Constitution Avenue.

--

12:28 p.m.

A crash along westbound North Carefree Avenue west of Tutt Boulevard is blocking the right turn lane and the right through lane to Bloomington Street.

--

11:57 a.m.

Colorado Springs police reported a crash at Bijou Street and Parkside Drive. The lane blockage is unknown.

--

11:02 a.m.

Colorado Springs police and fire crews responded to a crash at Kiowa Street and Nevada Avenue. Crews had to remove one person from a vehicle involved in the crash.

--

10:55 a.m.

Colorado Springs police reported a crash at Stetson Hills and Tutt boulevards. The blockage is unknown.

--

10:52 a.m.

Colorado Springs police reported a crash at Nevada Avenue and Kiowa Street. The blockage is unknown.

--

10:10 a.m.

A crash along northbound Interstate 25 at Cimarron Street is not blocking traffic. Vehicles are on the left shoulder.

--

9:37 a.m.

The intersection of Union and Dublin boulevards has been cleared.

--

9:21 a.m.

A crash is not blocking traffic at Powers Boulevard and Fountain Boulevard.

--

9:06 a.m.

The crash at Powers Boulevard and Barnes Road has been removed from traffic. All lanes have been reopened.

--

8:49 a.m.

A crash in the 900 block of Motor City Drive is blocking traffic.

--

8:09 a.m.

A crash at southbound Powers Boulevard and Barnes Road is blocking the right lanes of southbound Powers Boulevard and westbound Barnes Road.

--

8:05 a.m.

A crash along northbound Interstate 25 at Bijou Street is blocking the right lane.

--

7:55 a.m.

A crash is blocking the right lane along northbound Union Boulevard at Dublin Boulevard.

