Roundup of road closures and traffic conditions in Colorado Springs Friday.
1:56 p.m.
Vehicles in a crash along northbound Interstate 25 at Uintah Street are on the left shoulder. The crash is not blocking traffic.
1:45 p.m.
The crash at northbound Academy Boulevard south of North Carefree Avenue has been moved out of traffic.
1:41 p.m.
A vehicle crashed into a building along southbound Cascade Avenue north of Colorado Avenue. It is not not known what lanes are blocked.
1:35 p.m.
Colorado State Patrol is reporting a crash along Interstate 25 at mile marker 161. Vehicles in the crash have been moved to the right shoulder, and all lanes are open.
1:34 p.m.
A crash along northbound Academy Boulevard south of North Carefree Avenue is blocking the right lane.
12:56 p.m.
Vehicles in the crash along westbound North Carefree Avenue west of Tutt Boulevard are in the right turn lane. The right through lane has reopened.
12:54 p.m.
The crash along southbound Powers Boulevard and Constitution Avenue has been removed from traffic.
12:43 p.m.
A crash is blocking traffic along southbound Academy Boulevard south of Galley Road.
12:42 p.m.
A crash along southbound Powers Boulevard and Constitution Avenue is blocking the right turn lane onto westbound Constitution Avenue.
12:28 p.m.
A crash along westbound North Carefree Avenue west of Tutt Boulevard is blocking the right turn lane and the right through lane to Bloomington Street.
11:57 a.m.
Colorado Springs police reported a crash at Bijou Street and Parkside Drive. The lane blockage is unknown.
11:02 a.m.
Colorado Springs police and fire crews responded to a crash at Kiowa Street and Nevada Avenue. Crews had to remove one person from a vehicle involved in the crash.
10:55 a.m.
Colorado Springs police reported a crash at Stetson Hills and Tutt boulevards. The blockage is unknown.
10:52 a.m.
Colorado Springs police reported a crash at Nevada Avenue and Kiowa Street. The blockage is unknown.
10:10 a.m.
A crash along northbound Interstate 25 at Cimarron Street is not blocking traffic. Vehicles are on the left shoulder.
9:37 a.m.
The intersection of Union and Dublin boulevards has been cleared.
9:21 a.m.
A crash is not blocking traffic at Powers Boulevard and Fountain Boulevard.
9:06 a.m.
The crash at Powers Boulevard and Barnes Road has been removed from traffic. All lanes have been reopened.
8:49 a.m.
A crash in the 900 block of Motor City Drive is blocking traffic.
8:09 a.m.
A crash at southbound Powers Boulevard and Barnes Road is blocking the right lanes of southbound Powers Boulevard and westbound Barnes Road.
8:05 a.m.
A crash along northbound Interstate 25 at Bijou Street is blocking the right lane.
7:55 a.m.
A crash is blocking the right lane along northbound Union Boulevard at Dublin Boulevard.