GazetteSlate.jpg

Roundup of traffic and road conditions Friday around Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak region.

6:51 a.m.

The right shoulder of northbound Interstate 25 at Fontanero, exit 144, is blocked by a crash. Traffic reportedly slowing, Colorado Springs Traffic Network tweeted.

The crash on Constitution and Academy is reportedly a hit-and-run involving a bicyclist. The westbound lanes of Constitution between Sussex and Academy and the eastbound Lanes at Chelton are expected to be closed for one to two hours. The bicyclist sustained nonlife-threatening injuries, and the driver has not been found.

--

6:08 a.m.

Lanes of Constitution Avenue west of Academy Boulevard are closed due to a crash involving a pedestrian at Sussex Lane, KOAA reported.

Twitter: @lizmforster

Phone: 636-0193

Tags

Liz Forster is a general assignment reporter with a focus on environment and public safety. She is a Colorado College graduate, avid hiker and skier, and sweet potato enthusiast. Liz joined The Gazette in June 2017.

Load comments