Roundup of traffic and road conditions Friday around Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak region.
6:51 a.m.
The right shoulder of northbound Interstate 25 at Fontanero, exit 144, is blocked by a crash. Traffic reportedly slowing, Colorado Springs Traffic Network tweeted.
The crash on Constitution and Academy is reportedly a hit-and-run involving a bicyclist. The westbound lanes of Constitution between Sussex and Academy and the eastbound Lanes at Chelton are expected to be closed for one to two hours. The bicyclist sustained nonlife-threatening injuries, and the driver has not been found.
6:08 a.m.
Lanes of Constitution Avenue west of Academy Boulevard are closed due to a crash involving a pedestrian at Sussex Lane, KOAA reported.