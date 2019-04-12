cop lights.jpg

Roundup of Friday's traffic and road conditions around Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak region.

7:22 a.m.

A car rolled into a creek bed off eastbound U.S. 24 at mile marker 299 near Manitou Springs, Colorado State Patrol said. The driver was transported to Memorial Central with unknown injuries.

The occupants of the other car involved in the crash were uninjured.

6:43 a.m.

A crash has been reported at Centennial Boulevard and Silent Rain Drive. Unknown blockages.

