Here's a roundup of traffic and road conditions Friday around Colorado Springs and Colorado.
4:50 p.m.
A crash has been reported on northbound Interstate 25 north of Garden of the Gods. A vehicle has been moved to the left shoulder and is not blocking traffic.
--
4:20 p.m.
The left lane is blocked on southbound Interstate 25 after a crash.
--
3:20 p.m.
An earlier crash on southbound Nevada at Las Vegas has been cleared and all lanes are now open.
--
2:38 p.m.
The left lane is blocked following a crash on northbound Powers north of Constitution.
--
1:55 p.m.
An auto-pedestrian crash is being reported at South Nevada Avenue and Las Vegas Street, according to Colorado Springs police. All southbound lanes of Nevada are blocked.
1:54 p.m.
A crash on westbound Woodmen Road west of North Academy Boulevard is blocking one lane of Woodmen.
1:35 p.m.
U.S. 6 is closed between Interstate 70 and Colorado 58.