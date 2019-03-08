10:14 a.m.

All lanes of Platte and Union are open.

--

9:50 a.m.

All lanes of northbound Union and eastbound Platte are open. Southbound Union and westbound Platte remained closed.

--

8:01 a.m.

The cars blocking the left lane of Interstate 25 south of South Academy has been moved to the shoulder.

--

7:45 a.m.

A crash is blocking the left lane of northbound Interstate 25 south of South Academy Boulevard.

--

7:13 a.m.

A pedestrian was hit at Academy Boulevard and Galley Road. Unknown blockages.

--

6:17 a.m.

All lanes of Union, westbound Platte and the left lane and left turn lanes of eastbound Platte are closed for crash cleanup.

--

6:03 a.m.

The intersection of East Platte Avenue and Union Boulevard is expected to be closed for several hours for a crash involving a concrete pump truck, the Colorado Springs Fire Department tweeted.

One person was extricated. Unknown injuries.

