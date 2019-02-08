traffic
Northbound I-25 south of Baptist Road.
Roundup of Friday's traffic and road conditions around Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak region.

11:34 a.m.

A crash is blocking all lanes of northbound Interstate 25 south of Baptist Road. Exit at North Gate Boulevard and take Suthers Road to Jackson Creek Parkway and back on I-25 via Colorado 105.

6:50 a.m.

A crash is blocking the right shoulder of southbound Powers Boulevard south of Fountain Boulevard.

