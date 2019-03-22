The saying, "Spring showers bring May flowers," might be true for Colorado Springs Friday as meteorologists are expecting rain showers for most of the day.
Meteorologists at the National Weather Service in Pueblo forecast a 60 percent chance of rain showers before 4 p.m. It is likely to be a cloudy day, with a high of 52 degrees and a slight breeze this afternoon. The forecast also shows rain turning to snow after 11 p.m. as overnight temperatures drop near 33, but the snow is not expected to accumulate.
Saturday will be a sunny, dry day with temperatures close to 60. Sunday is likely to see more rain showers after lunchtime with a high of 56, then storms are expected to return overnight.
The service's forecast is showing temperatures ranging from 57 degrees on Monday to 65 on Tuesday. Wednesday will see even warmer weather with a high closer to 70 degrees.
Wind gusts are expected to breeze through the beginning of the work week about 15 mph, then gusts as high as 30 mph are expected Thursday.