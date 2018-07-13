Sunny skies will end the work week in Colorado Springs Friday, meteorologists say.
Friday’s high temperature is forecast to reach 85 degrees today with drier air conditions expected, the National Weather Service reported.
Drier Friday, moisture expected to return over the weekend. Best chance of rain today, mountains and far southern parts of #cowx pic.twitter.com/lN7Jvoddi9— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) July 13, 2018
Most of El Paso County, including Colorado Springs, remain in severe drought conditions, while the southern edge of the county is in extreme drought conditions. Chances of afternoon and evening rain are low but will increase over the weekend.
Temperatures for the weekend and into the start of the work week will be slightly above average, hovering around the mid-80s. Saturday’s temperature is expected to reach 85 degrees and Sunday’s temperature is forecast to reach 87 degrees.
Rain showers are not likely Saturday evening, but chances of precipitation in the city increases Sunday evening and continue into Monday and Tuesday of next week.