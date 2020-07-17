071720-news-masks 02
Buy Now

Waiter Daniel O, right, gives customers Tim Lindstrom, left, and his daughter Amelia, 8, middle, a face mask to wear before they eat lunch at Red Gravy in downtown Colorado Springs on Thursday. Gov. Jared Polis issued an executive order Thursday mandating all Coloradans wear masks when they are in public. All Coloradans age 10 and up will be required to wear a mask in all indoor spaces. Exceptions include eating at a restaurant.

 Chancey Bush, The Gazette

A statewide mask mandate ordered by Gov. Jared Polis started Friday. In effect for 30 days, it requires Coloradans over age 10 to wear a face covering while in any public indoor setting.

Those who are medically exempt do not have to wear a mask.

The governor's office put together a list of frequently asked questions that explains which areas are included in the order, why Polis decided to issue it and what penalties someone could face for violating the statewide mandate. 

The FAQs define a public, indoor space as "a publicly or privately owned, managed or operated, enclosed indoor area that is accessible to the public, is a place of employment, or is an entity that provides services."

Among the places included are government buildings, churches, grocery stores and other businesses, casinos and restaurants (if not seated).

Counties can opt out of the order if they have been certified for "Protect Our Neighbor" status. Counties can also opt to adopt more stringent standards than those required by the state.

Masks should cover both the nose and mouth.

Load comments