The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday charged two Penrose residents with multiple counts of animal cruelty after finding a dead goat and several neglected dogs on their property, according to a news release.
Samantha Klotz, 36, was cited for five counts of animal cruelty, the sheriff’s office said. Randy Klotz, 67, was cited for two counts.
Acting on a complaint from the Colorado Department of Agriculture, a team of sheriff’s deputies and animal control officers executed a search warrant at the Klotzes’ property on R Street near Highway 50, the press release stated. Of the 18 animals they found on the premises, six suffered from “severe medical issues” and were removed.
Officers also found a goat that had been shot to death, officials said. Samantha and Randy Klotz were cited at the scene and released.
The sheriff’s office added that the Klotzes were also under investigation by Fremont County Code Enforcement for several code violations unrelated to the animal cruelty case.