Embattled Fremont County Sheriff Jim Beicker resigned Tuesday, a few days earlier than when he had said he would leave office Sept. 1.
County commissioners selected Ty Martin, who spent 16 years as undersheriff before resigning in April, to finish the remaining four months of Beicker’s term.
Candidates for the position in the Nov. 6 election are Cañon City Assistant Police Chief Allen Cooper, Skip Moreau and James Boyd Canterbury.
Martin told The Cañon City Daily Record that he accepted the interim position reluctantly and has no plans to resume his career — he suspended his campaign for sheriff in January over a possible violation of the federal Hatch Act, which bars employees of local agencies that receive federal funding from campaigning while on the job.
Beicker’s final year in office has been marred by a dozen deputies being suspended or charged for suspected wrongdoing.
Former Deputy Christopher Pape, 30, pleaded guilty Monday to theft of $300 to $750, tampering with evidence and official misconduct, court records show. The charges stemmed from a May incident in which Pape allegedly stole rare coins while investigating a suspicious fire at the home of deceased owner Kenneth Orchard, 77, The Daily Record reported.
Detective Robert Dodd was placed on administrative leave in 2017 after evidence in a homicide was found in a personal storage unit. He was convicted in June of abuse of public records and two counts of official misconduct, all misdemeanors.
A patrol officer, Sgt. Arin Hart, was placed on leave in March 2017 after he was accused of unfairly arresting people for driving under the influence.
Beicker, who became sheriff in 2003, has held the office longer than any other sheriff since the county’s first sheriff was appointed in 1861, the newspaper reported.