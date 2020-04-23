When students in Fremont County School District RE-2 arrive at school Monday, they'll have their temperatures taken and will be wearing face masks.

They can’t be space invaders; they’ll have to keep their bodies at least 6 feet apart.

Kids also will encounter guided trips to the restroom and inoperable water fountains.

It's all in the name of not spreading germs, but continuing to learn.

Most schools throughout Colorado remain closed by order of Gov. Jared Polis prohitibing in-person classes this semester for kindergartners through college students.

But this rural school district southwest of Colorado Springs will offer experimental tutoring sessions, in preparation for what might be the next phase of educating children in coronavirus times.

“This is a pilot program that we’re hopeful produces good results,” RE-2 Superintendent Brenda Krage.

“The governor, on a call with superintendents on Tuesday, said we should be prepared to have two plans in the fall: in-person and e-learning. Personally, I think we’ll have somewhere in the middle of those two.”

An amendment to Polis' extended school-closure order allows for such small-group interaction at schools, with required social distancing in place and the go-ahead from the county health department. Special-education and hands-on education such as welding may need modified instruction beyond remote learning, the governor said.

RE-2 schools in Florence and Penrose will open for two-hour morning and afternoon tutoring sessions on Monday, Krage said, and offer the program for three weeks.

Electronic learning at home will continue for all students; the tutoring is a voluntary option for the district’s 1,400 kindergarten through 12th-grade students.

“We’re not requiring our staff to do this either,” Krage said. “We’re being very flexible and sensitive to those at-risk categories.”

Parents must sign up their children if they want them to participate, Krage said, and a 5-to-1 ratio of students per teacher will be maintained.

Elementary students will get help from teachers with reading and math. English, math, science and social studies will be offered once a day for middle and high school students.

The idea is taking root because district leaders think many students need tutoring during distance learning and are concerned about academic backsliding.

In RE-2 and other rural communities, internet connectivity and Wi-Fi access can be a problem, Krage said.

Although she didn’t have remote-learning attendance figures for her district, Krage said she imagines “it’s lower than any of us want it to be.”

And, “If this is going to be a longer term way of delivering education, we’re going to have to rethink it.”

After telling the state’s superintendents on Tuesday’s conference call that they should be prepared for the possibility of in-person classes not restarting in the fall and also be ready for in-person instruction that includes social distancing protocols, Polis said in a public briefing Wednesday that he applauds districts that are being innovative and creative in coming up with alternatives.

While Polis said there are no guarantees schools will reopen in the fall, he’s “very optimistic” they will, with a different look and feel, such as separated desk placement and staggered times of activities.

“It’s become apparent that opening school in the fall is not going to be normal,” Krage said.

As per the governor's mandate, RE-2 consulted with the Fremont County Department of Public Health and Environment in creating the sessions.

“RE-2's tutoring plan demonstrates the ability to limit the risks of disease transmission if executed as planned,” said Director Emma Davis in an email. “This is voluntary and very limited as to the hours and number of students that can participate.”

Children and adults must follow social distancing rules, Krage said, and the buildings will be disinfected between the morning and afternoon sessions.

RE-2 will discontinue the program if at any point over the next three weeks there is an elevation in risk from COVID-19, Davis said. Fremont County has had 14 positive COVID-19 cases and no deaths to date, she said.

Krage said she’s received no negative feedback, although, one RE-2 teacher who asked not to be identified said she’s worried that the project will backfire and spread the coronavirus.

Krage said there might be a natural trepidation initially, but overall parents and students seem excited and happy about trying the program.

“The governor has closed regular school. We’re not doing regular school,” Krage said. “This model allows us to try it for three weeks, so we can learn from it and touch base with kids and over the summer strengthen our plan for fall.”