A teenager carrying a stolen gun was arrested in Cañon City and school officials called off in-person classes after a series of related threats at Florence Junior/Senior High School, authorities said in a news release.
Students at the school Tuesday morning told police that a classmate made threats to "shoot up" the place, officials said in a news release. Florence police investigated and worked with police in Cañon City to track down the 17-year-old. Police in Cañon City say they found the teen, who led officers on a foot chase before they arrested him.
Police said "a stolen firearm was located in his possession."
After the arrest, though, more threats against the school were received, police said. That prompted Fremont County School District RE-2 to call off in-person classes at the school, which serves students from seventh grade through graduation.
"We are currently working collaboratively with local law enforcement on a situation within the community," the school district said in a statement.
The school was headed to summer break starting Friday.
"We are saddened by this turn of events as we value the closure that traditional end of year events hold," the district said. "However, safety must remain a top priority."