The Royal Gorge Route Railroad plans to give free train rides to Fremont County residents who got their second vaccination at the Royal Gorge Mansion, the railroad announced Thursday.
About a third of the county's adult population have received both vaccinations as of Thursday, county health data showed. The railroad teamed up with the Fremont County Department of Public Health & Environment to encourage more of the county's residents to get vaccinated.
“Fremont County folks have a fierce independent streak and we absolutely share that on a personal and business level,” Mark Greksa, owner of the Royal Gorge Route Railroad and Royal Gorge Mansion, said in a news release. “To regain control of our economic future, we must keep businesses open and people healthy — this means we need to do our part and get vaccinated.”
First doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine will be available for free May 10, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Royal Gorge Mansion in Cañon City. Second doses will be administered June 7, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., the release stated.
Free coach train tickets will be given to Fremont County residents after their second dose. The tickets will be valid for weekday train rides 9:15 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. until October 31. Royal Gorge employees who get vaccinated at the mansion will be entered into a raffle to win a $50 gift card, according to the release.