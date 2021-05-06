Canon City tourism (copy) (copy)
The Royal Gorge Route Railroad plans to give free train rides to Fremont County residents who got their second vaccination at the Royal Gorge Mansion, the railroad announced Thursday.

About a third of the county's adult population have received both vaccinations as of Thursday, county health data showed. The railroad teamed up with the Fremont County Department of Public Health & Environment to encourage more of the county's residents to get vaccinated.

“Fremont County folks have a fierce independent streak and we absolutely share that on a personal and business level,” Mark Greksa, owner of the Royal Gorge Route Railroad and Royal Gorge Mansion, said in a news release. “To regain control of our economic future, we must keep businesses open and people healthy — this means we need to do our part and get vaccinated.”

First doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine will be available for free May 10, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Royal Gorge Mansion in Cañon City. Second doses will be administered  June 7, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., the release stated.

Free coach train tickets will be given to Fremont County residents after their second dose. The tickets will be valid for weekday train rides 9:15 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. until October 31. Royal Gorge employees who get vaccinated at the mansion will be entered into a raffle to win a $50 gift card, according to the release.

Sign up for an appointment here.

