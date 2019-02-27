Fremont County is taking a proactive approach when it comes to a bill making its way through the Colorado legislature pertaining to gun laws.
Known as the "Red Flag" bill or by its formal name, "Extreme Risk Protection Order," HB19-1177 would allow family or law enforcement to seek a court order to have guns seized from an individual if they believe the owner is a threat to themselves or others. The House passed the bill in its first reading recently.
"It's our opinion that it does not offer enough due process to anyone who is targeted with an accusation of being, maybe, mentally incompetent or dangerous," Fremont County Sheriff Allen Cooper said on Tuesday. "I can not support this bill as it is currently written."
A resolution passed by county commissioners on Tuesday makes Fremont County a Second Amendment sanctuary county. The Canon City Daily Record was the first to report the declaration. The resolution means the county stands behind the sheriff to not enforce any firearms laws he finds unconstitutional.